Black Cape Announces Emergence from Stealth Mode; DiLeonardo, Abe Usher Quoted 

Black Cape announced on Wednesday that the company has emerged from stealth mode to create a new future for how artificial intelligence and machine learning could revolutionize national security.

“Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning must move beyond research & development and good ideas in the academic domain, to deploy mature capabilities that directly support the Warfighter in a tangible way,” Abe Usher, chief executive officer and co-founder of Black Cape.

Usher, Al Di Leonardo and Brian Poe, three of Black Cape’s founders, are building a powerful team of seasoned, mission focused software developers and subject matter experts to help modernize the way that Federal agencies conduct intelligence analysis and their support to operations.

Black Cape’s main focus will be to develop machine learning and automation technology deployed for real mission impact.

They will leverage their extensive experience working with analysts, operators, and mission leaders to apply technology to improve outcomes. The Black Cape team will introduce their own AI and ML capabilities and also employ other partner developed technologies to address the data challenges faced across the national security enterprise.

“We believe more than ever that the national security mission requires unprecedented modernization. Our known, liked, and trusted Black Cape technology team will be well-positioned in 2020 to advance the U.S. Government’s AI and ML capabilities in the same way that our former HumanGeo technology team evolved analysis with the Nerd Brigade and Rapid Feedback Team,” DiLeonardo added.

