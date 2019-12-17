Data Projects Selected Via Census Bureau Prize Challenge Seek to Optimize 2020 Count

The U.S. Census Bureau awarded prize money worth $20K to each of the five selected teams that presented data projects meant to optimize the population count in 2020, Federal News Network reported Monday.

One of the selected projects as part of the Census Opportunity Project came from a team from business management consultancy firm MotivF, which showed efforts to improve trust in the 2020 census among hard-to-count communities.

Census Accelerate is another program that gathered community partners, influencers, copywriters and designers to come up with posters, memes and other materials to spread information about the 2020 count.

“The community partners really need content. A lot of them tell us that while they’re doing a lot of really important boots-on-the-ground efforts, they don’t have much capacity to get creative or to develop digital content,” said Mara Abrams, director of the Census Open Innovation Labs.