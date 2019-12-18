DOE Eyes External Partnerships for Innovation Community Center Efforts

The Department of Energy’s Innovation Community Center plans to launch partnerships with external entities for efforts like collaborative research, innovation exchanges and testing activities, Fedscoop reported Tuesday . The ICC is currently focused on internal-facing research and development operations.

Pamela Isom, DOE’s deputy chief information officer for architecture, engineering, technology and innovation, said at an AFCEA event that her office is working on internal clearance procedures ahead of the expansion plan slated for “sometime in 2020.”

“One of the things we are doing to manage the data complexities and just the vast amounts of data we’re dealing with in the environment is getting more communities together to talk about what information we have,” she said.

ICC is working on integrating AI into geospatial data processing operations and deploying machine learning to analyze video data that will help users identify vulnerabilities in well systems. The center is also partnering with cloud providers on sandbox testing to ensure the security of IT infrastructure.