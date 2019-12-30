FMG Earns Top Ranking in GreenBook’s 2019 Market Leaders Report; Ben Garthwaite Quoted

Fors Marsh Group (FMG) earned its highest rank ever on GreenBook’s 2019 Market Leaders Report, a new and expanded iteration of the venerable U.S. Top 50 Report. Of the U.S.-based companies considered in 2019, FMG ranked 33rd on the list and was placed in the strategic consultancy category.

The Market Leaders Report showcases the biggest full-service market research firms in the United States that have demonstrated growth, impactful work, and research leadership. FMG has been honored as a Top 50 research consultancy firm every year since 2015 and is proud to make the list again at its highest rank to date.

“We are honored to earn this rank from the GreenBook 2019 Market Leaders Report,” said FMG CEO Ben Garthwaite. “This award and our success are due to our investing in talented people, operating at higher standards of business, and delivering researched-backed solutions that create positive social impact. This year, we grew across markets with the most significant expansion coming in our work to improve public health, combat workplace sexual assault and harassment, and attract the best and brightest to public service. Our leadership in the certified B Corporation movement has also been a major contributor and commitment to use business as a force for good – for clients, community and our people – is accelerating this success.”

In 2019, FMG established new offices in Maryland and Chicago and added more than 50 new employees to meet demand for new national-level client engagements. FMG expanded its partnerships with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) while adding a number of new clients including the US Army Marketing and Research Group, Department of Labor (DOL) and the Small Business Administration (SBA). U.S. Army. In alignment with the B Corporation certification, FMG rolled the 2019 business tax savings into a pro bono division called FMG SERV that focuses on activating FMG’s organic capabilities for public good.

About Fors Marsh Group

Fors Marsh Group (FMG) applies science and strategy to create positive behavior change in people and program and policy improvements in large organizations and government. This work is conducted within seven core U.S. markets: health, defense, technology, finance, homeland security, policy, and consumer. As a certified B Corporation, FMG uses business as a force for good, creating positive impact beyond our client portfolio, extending into the community through pro bono service to nonprofits aligned with FMG’s corporate values.