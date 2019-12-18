Howard Whyte to Leave FDIC as CIO, Chief Privacy Officer

Howard Whyte, chief information officer and chief privacy officer of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., plans to join the private sector after he leaves the agency on Jan. 3.

FDIC said Tuesday Deputy CIO Sylvia Burns will step in on an interim basis until the government corporation finds a replacement for Whyte.

Whyte initially joined the agency as chief information security officer in January 2017 and assumed the CIO post nine months later. He created a five-year modernization, security and privacy strategy for FDIC's information technology infrastructure in his current capacity.

In his previous role, he helped update the Security Operations Center as part of efforts to address cybersecurity risks.

"We are grateful for his leadership of the CIO Organization and the advances he has made to ensure the agency is on a strong technological footing," said Jelena McWilliams, chairman of FDIC.