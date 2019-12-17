Lawmakers Approve $425M Funds for Election Security Updates

Members of Congress have reached a consensus to allot $425M for the Election Assistance Commission's implementation efforts across states, FCW reported Monday. The funds would help states update election infrastructure, systems and other assets such as security.

The agreement allows states to use the funds for updates that would improve the management of federal elections. These purchases would include updates in election security and technology.

Lawrence Norden, deputy director of the Brennan Center for Justice's election reform program, said states must consider the importance of security in using the funds, amid cyber threats that surround elections.

The funding approval follows the Senate's allotment of $250 million earlier this year for election security.