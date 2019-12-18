NASA Taps Four STEM Organizations to Promote Space Exploration

NASA has chosen four organizations to deliver science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects that promote space exploration.

Bell Museum of Natural History and Planetarium, Carnegie Institute, EcoExploratorio and Science Museum of Minnesota will host these educational projects under the Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions, or Team II, program, NASA said Wednesday .

The organizations will receive funds from a pool of $3.5M in cooperative agreements to pursue projects that tackle Moon and Mars exploration.

Bell Museum of Natural History in Minneapolis will host a planetarium show that will accommodate members of hearing-impaired and physically disabled communities. The presentation will also showcase the careers of such personnel at the space agency.

Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh will engage museums and schools with programs that simulate problem-solving situations in lunar exploration.

Puerto Rico-based EcoExploratorio will administer STEM events at community centers and schools within the island.

Lastly, Science Museum of Minnesota will hold an exhibit where participants can build imaginary shelters for Mars missions.

The projects are scheduled to be carried out over the next three years.

“These cooperative agreements will enable the recipients’ efforts to focus on the most up-to-date information from NASA,” said Beverly Girten, director of institutional engagement at the space agency's Office of STEM Engagement.

NASA aims to further explore the Moon and Mars via manned missions under the Artemis program.