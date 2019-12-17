Nat’l Technical Information Service Seeks Industry Partners for Data Science JV Program

The Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service is looking for private sector entities that have the capacity to take part in a joint venture program aimed at addressing federal agencies’ data science challenges.

NTIS said in a Federal Register notice published Friday that it plans to partner with organizations that can deploy artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and robotics techniques to support agencies’ efforts to improve data collection, access, analysis and dissemination.

Under the partnership, selected entities will design, analyze and test technologies that will work to process federal as well as non-federal data needed to support agency efforts involving cybersecurity, technology transfer, public services, fraud detection and supply chain optimization. The program will also cover the use of commercial-off-the-shelf capabilities to improve data analytics, discovery and infrastructure security.

NTIS plans to facilitate the program through Sept. 30, 2021 and continue accepting proposals on an ongoing basis until Dec. 13, 2022.

The NTIS JV program is focused on fostering collaborations between the private sector and government agencies to accelerate the delivery of applications and improve the performance of federal data services.