Navy Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Cyber Lab

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has recently broken ground on the Virginia-based site of a future cyber warfare innovation facility.

The service branch said Monday its 10K-square-foot Cyber Warfare Engineering Laboratory will serve as a testing ground for weapon system software and hardware, cyber platforms and industrial infrastructure control systems.

“It’s only fitting that NSWC Dahlgren be given the conn for cyber engineering and be selected as the site for the Cyber Warfare Engineering Lab,” said Scott St. Pierre, Naval Sea Systems Command’s enterprise information technology officer.

Capt. Casey Plew, NSWCDD commanding officer, and Darren Barnes, NSWCDD acting technical director, also gave speeches at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“It will host live, virtual and constructive cyber warfare events to enable and empower our cyber experts to develop, build, test, accredit, field and sustain cyber-resilient systems,” Barnes said about the laboratory.