Ramon Colon-Lopez Begins New Joint Chiefs of Staff Advisory Role

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ramon Colon-Lopez has been sworn in as senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at a ceremony last Friday. Colon-Lopez succeeds John Wayne Troxell who retired from service during the same day of the ceremony, USAF said Monday.

Gen. Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, administered Colon-Lopez's swearing-in.

Colon-Lopez joined USAF in 1990 and went on to serve in efforts with Air Combat Command, Air Forces Central Command, Pacific Air Forces and other USAF divisions across his career. He also supported various military missions such as operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.