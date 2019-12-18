Report: Commerce Dept Seeks to Restrict Sensitive Tech Exports With New Rules

The Department of Commerce is working on a set of five rules aimed at restricting exports of quantum computing, 3-D printing systems and other sensitive technologies to China and other potential adversaries, Reuters reported Tuesday.

“Based on their titles, the rules appear to be narrowly tailored to address specific national security issues, which should go a long way to calming the nerves of those in industry concerned that the administration would impose controls over broad categories of widely available technologies,” said Kevin Wolf, former assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.

A source said the department is expected to ask for industry feedback on the rules before sending them to international agencies for approval and plans to add another rule that will cover artificial intelligence.

Other rules would regulate exports of Gate-All-Around Field Effect transistor technology, single-use chambers for chemical reactions and chemicals used to make Novichok, a Russian nerve agent.