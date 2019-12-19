Report: Navy Scraps Two UAS-Related Prize Challenges

The Department of the Navy has called off competitions for the development of a mission system architecture and a payload adapter under the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Expeditionary program, Inside Defense reported Thursday.

In a pair of notices posted on the beta SAM website, DON said the department and the U.S. Marine Corps will review the requirements for the two prize challenges.

USMC has envisioned MUX UAS as a multimission platform with the capacity to operate from guided missile destroyers and other "air capable" vessels or ashore locations.

The first competition called for the design of an adapter that would insert mission payload containers into a drone's airframe and the second competition sought a modular architecture that would accommodate multiple UAS mission system payloads.

Both challenges were originally unveiled in May.