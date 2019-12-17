Tom Arseneault to Succeed Jerry DeMuro as President, CEO of BAE Systems; Roger Carr Quoted

BAE Systems announced on Tuesday that Tom Arseneault will become president and chief executive officer of the company on April 1, 2020.

Jerry DeMuro, who has served as CEO of BAE Systems since 2014, will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors and will transition into the executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives role.

DeMuro navigated and returned the company to sustainable growth through protracted defense spending downturns, which were intensified by sequestration measures, government shutdown, and macroeconomic pressures.

“Tom has extensive experience and a deep commitment to our mission, and his selection represents a natural next step for our leadership team,” said Jerry DeMuro, CEO of BAE Systems and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient.

“Tom knows our business and lives our values, and I’m confident he’s the right person to guide the company into the future and ensure BAE Systems and its dedicated employees continue to thrive and deliver for our customers,” DeMuro added.

As the current president and chief operating officer, Arseneault is responsible for delivering business and functional performance across BAE Systems’ three sectors. Arseneault has served in a wide range of senior management positions with the company over his 22 year tenure.

“I would like to thank Jerry for his outstanding leadership since his appointment in 2014, both as a highly effective member of the Executive team and a valuable contributor to Board discussion and decision making,” commented Sir Roger Carr, Chairman of BAE Systems plc.

“In addition, I look forward to Tom joining the Board in 2020 knowing that his skills, industry experience, and expertise will be important to the delivery of our operational performance and strategic objectives in the years ahead.”