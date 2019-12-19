Transcom Requests Info on C5, IT Support Services for Joint Enabling Capabilities Command

The U.S. Transportation Command has issued a request for information to determine potential sources of command, control, communications, cyber and collaboration support for Transcom's Joint Enabling Capabilities Command.

A notice posted Friday on the beta SAM website stated that information technology services such as network operations, maintenance and cyber defense are required to manage the JECC C5 environment.

Transcom intends for a potential contractor to help the subunified command to integrate systems, manage infrastructure, configure software and perform lifecycle support.

JECC's C5 environment is built to connect with onsite and remote commercial, common-user and Department of Defense networks.

Interested parties can submit input via email through Jan. 3.