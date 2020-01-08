Deltek
Home / News / 52 F-35s Gather in Air Force’s Elephant Walk Demonstration

52 F-35s Gather in Air Force’s Elephant Walk Demonstration

Nichols Martin January 8, 2020 News

The U.S. Air Force held a long-planned "elephant walk" exercise with 52 F-35A aircraft from Hill Air Force Base to demonstrate power, Popular Mechanics reported Tuesday.

The exercise used all combat-ready F-35A fighter bombers within the service branch's fleet, and may have incurred a total of $4.5M in operational expenses, the report noted.

Hill Air Force Base, the exercise's Utah-based venue, holds four operational F-35A squadrons across active duty and reserve wings.

USAF said it did not intend to have the elephant walk coincide with the U.S.-Iran conflict, despite the long-planned exercise's timing.

Check Also

Cyberspace Solarium Commission Seeks Industry Collaboration, Expanded Authorities for Cyber Agencies

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission is urging the government to expand the authorities of U.S. cyber agencies and establish the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency as the leading entity for defending critical infrastructure, FCW reported Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved