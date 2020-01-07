Accenture Acquires Maihiro to Improve SAP-Based Customer Experience; Bhaskar Ghosh, Bernd Hesse Quoted

Accenture announced on Tuesday that Maihiro, a leading provider of SAP-based customer experience (CX) and customer relationship management (CRM), has been acquired for an undisclosed amount to improve the company’s customer relations worldwide.

“With this acquisition, we will amplify our experience and knowledge to help clients drive growth by developing and deploying superior experience management. This will enable clients to better understand their customers, evolve business processes to align with customer needs and enjoy higher customer retention and purchase frequency,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive at Accenture Technology Services.

Accenture will create new solutions for clients that drive innovation and transformation in marketing, sales and customer service. Accenture will strengthen SAP capabilities to help organizations improve CX.

“Our collective, comprehensive capabilities will help clients design and operate CX and CRM solutions that enable maximum benefits from the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, including integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP intelligent technologies to enable seamless, end-to-end processes and drive innovation,” concluded Bernd Hesse, CEO, Consulting & Human Resources, Maihiro.

Headquartered in Munich, Maihiro has approximately 160 skilled professionals in offices across Germany and Austria. Accenture will assume the employees and offices once the acquisition is completed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2020.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.