Accenture Acquires Symantec’s Cyber Security Services Business; Julie Sweet Quoted

Accenture acquired Symantec’s Cyber Security Services division from Broadcom for undisclosed financial terms pending closing conditions, Accenture announced on Tuesday.

“With the addition of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, Accenture Security will offer one of the most comprehensive managed services for global businesses to detect and manage cybersecurity threats aimed at their companies.” said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture.

Symentec’s Cyber Security Services managed security services business is supported by a proprietary cloud-based platform that delivers a steady stream of technical and cyber adversary threat intelligence through a customizable portal.

Other features include global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centers, real-time adversary and industry-specific threat intelligence and incident response services.

The division has more than 300 employees in six security operations centers located in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.

Symantec’s Cyber Security Systems is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Accenture following a fiscal 2019 that saw the company spend close to $1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions with capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market.

