Air Force Calls for Help in Space Weather Efforts

The U.S. Air Force has asked the assistance of various sectors in the study of space weather and terrestrial data, SpaceNews reported Monday.

USAF has turned to the academe and industry to help in space weather data collection and modeling efforts. The service branch has also collaborated with Five Eyes member nations such as Australia and Canada in line with the collection and analysis of weather forecast information.

“We are reaching out to the broader community, both in the U.S. and our international partners, to ensure that we have something as basic as the right observations across Antarctica,” said Gary Kubat, deputy weather director at the Air Force headquarters.

Kubat noted that representatives from Five Eyes member nations have met to discuss efforts on polar modeling, expeditionary equipment and space weather.

The Air Force is slated to adopt a geostationary weather-tracking satellite owned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in support of weather forecasting activities.