Army, FDA Look to Apply Additive Manufacturing for Medical Logistics

The Army Medical Logistics Command and the Food and Drug Administration conducted a workshop at Fort Detrick in Maryland aimed at identifying the potential benefits of additive manufacturing in delivering medical equipment to the field.

The Army said Tuesday the workshop included discussions with representatives from the Defense Health Agency, Air Force and Army Materiel Command on policies, regulations and challenges in implementing 3D printing for equipment manufacturing and repair operations. According to the service branch, the Army Medical Materiel Agency began pilot efforts on additive manufacturing in 2015.

"The Advanced Manufacturing Directive demonstrates the Army's commitment to getting this right, so we're positioned for multi-domain operations and large-scale combat operations," said Jack Rosarius, director of USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate. "The medical maintenance community is excited about expanding the ways we can support patient care downrange."

FDA noted that medical firms have begun using 3D printing for devices that are personalized or impossible to produce. The agency is working to establish regulations to mitigate risks associated with the process.