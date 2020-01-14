AT&T Provides 5G and FirstNet Services to Nellis Air Force Base; Mike Leff Quoted

AT&T has announced a new agreement with Nellis Air Force Base for 5G services in Southern Nevada and FirstNet services to eligible public safety personnel within Nellis, the company reported on Tuesday.

The company will equip Nellis with 5G infrastructure to help the base integrate wireless data and voice services. The agreement will help to connect the base's 40,000 Air Force personnel, their families and retirees. It will also provide wireless high-speed external and in-building connectivity across Nellis' flight line, facilities, dormitories and the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center.

AT&T and Nellis Air Force Base expect the integration will equip communications platforms to support a variety of technological tools and innovations. The new tools will help the base modernize its approach to its missions,

The missions will include enhanced continuous video surveillance, analytics for increased base security, improved virtual, geographically distributed training for the Virtual Test and Training Center using AR/VR capabilities, near real-time management of inventory and aircraft schematics, improved use of parts and diagnostics analysis.

The company’s approach to 5G includes a new set of network security standards, which will provide improved encryption protections for wireless communication. AT&T will look to integrate new features, including enhanced capabilities to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats, protection of subscriber identities, network access and device authentication.

Under the agreement, AT&T will also deliver FirstNet capabilities across the base for eligible first responder and public safety personnel. Adapting FirstNet will strengthen base communications across city, county, state, federal and tribal public safety professionals.

Additionally, FirstNet will advance public safety communications with new capabilities, including priority and preemption. The features will help connect vital communications in the event of an emergency.

"We're honored to equip Nellis with a comprehensive communications solution built to support innovative services such as 5G and FirstNet," said Mike Leff, vice president of AT&T Global Public Sector.

