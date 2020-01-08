ATARC to Launch DevOps-Focused Working Group

The Advanced Technology Academic Research Center plans to launch a working group focused on promoting DevOps practices among industry and federal government entities on Feb.6, Fedscoop reported Tuesday. The DevOps Federal Interagency Council, established by the Internal Revenue Service, will serve as a government sponsor for the nonprofit organization’s working group.

Government and private sector members of the group will meet to plan deliverables such as guidances or panel discussions that revolve around rapid software development and continuous technology deployment.

The group will also appoint leaders for a range of subcategories including Agile philosophy, emerging technology, DevSecOps, application development, containerization and human-centered design.

Annette Mitchell, initiative lead at the IRS DFIC; Nicolas Chaillan, a U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense software development leader; and Army Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee will head the ATARC working group.