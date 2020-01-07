BAE Systems Tests SPIKE LR Anti-Tank Guided Missile from CV90; Dan Lindell Quoted

BAE Systems model CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle has successfully tested a long-range (LR) anti-tank guided missile, the company announced on Tuesday.

The test marks the first time an integrated version of the anti-tank guided missile has launched from the CV90, diversifying operational capabilities on the battlefield by enabling indirect fire at long distances or at air targets and boosts the vehicle’s lethality while increasing crew safety.

“This new capability can alter the battlefield dynamic and is yet another example of how the CV90’s already superior mobility and survivability allows the warfighter to pack an even heavier punch in any terrain or weather conditions, and at any time on any battlefield.” says Dan Lindell, director at BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The testing used a Rafael Advanced Defense Systems SPIKE-LR missile on a target more than 2,000 meters (approximately 2200 yards) in heavy snowfall and low visibility in Sweden, with whom BAE Systems has a contract for mortar-equipped variants of the CV90.

“We fully appreciate Rafael and their Spike team for working with us to demonstrate this important capability and look forward to continuing our collaboration to provide present and future customers with this powerful addition to the CV90’s lethality suite,” Lindell added.

There are more than 1,200 CV90s in service in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

