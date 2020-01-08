Bechtel Appoints Jeff Sipes as Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development; Brendan Bechtel Quoted

Bechtel has named Jeff Sipes head of the new Corporate Strategy and Business Development, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company has established the Corporate Strategy and Business Development group to bring an enterprise-wide focus to the customer experience, grow business development talent and accelerate the pursuit of new market opportunities.

"This new corporate function will help represent the company with a single voice externally. This team will provide a lot of value where opportunities exist between or across the seams of our existing business lines. We have high confidence that this group will have a positive impact on the customer experience, the growth of high-quality EPC backlog, and overall company performance," said company chairman and chief executive officer Brendan Bechtel.

Sipes, who has served in a variety of senior leadership roles with Bechtel since 2014, will be responsible for developing a global approach to customer engagement, marketing, growing new businesses, and training business development professionals.

He will also direct strategic planning and analysis of global markets, trends, and emerging opportunities, and lead a renewed effort to nurture long-term relationships with customers.

Prior to working with Bechtel, Sipes served as vice president and general manager of the system division with Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc. between Aug. 2010 and Oct. 2014. He was responsible for managing Chart's engineering, procurement and fabrication of cryogenic gas processing solutions.

Sipes also served as vice president of business development with CB&I from July 1989 to Dec. 2010. In the role, he led the business development group in Latin America for the Steel Plate Structures Division. He began his career at CB&I in various sales and operational roles.

"At Bechtel, we value delivering on our commitments and we value our customers even more," said Sipes. "I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Bechtel's global business development team to expand our relationships with stakeholders and deepen our commitments to the communities we serve."

