Carla Christofferson Appointed Chief Risk Officer of DXC; Mike Salvino Quoted

DXC Technologies has announced that Carla Christofferson has been named chief risk officer (CRO) to lead the company’s risk and security efforts, the company announced on Tuesday.

“I am excited to join a team invested and focused on creating a safe and secure environment for our people, our business, and our clients,” Christofferson said. “It is an honor to serve as DXC’s chief risk officer and I look forward to building upon existing programs to help DXC tackle current and future challenges.”

Christofferson’s focus will be to lead the risk management team in ethics and compliance function, cybersecurity preparedness, resilience and security, brand protection initiatives and asset protection.

Additionally, she will be advance DXC’s enterprise-level resilience strategy. She will facilitate responses to security and business disruptions to maintain the safety and security of employees, while protecting the company’s assets.

Christofferson has significant experience in a variety of senior leadership roles. Prior to her position at DXC, she worked for AECOM, a leading infrastructure firm, where she served as executive vice president and chief legal officer from March 2015 through the end of 2019.

She led AECOM's risk management, physical security and safety, IT security and health and environment departments. She also supervised the company’s legal organization. As supervisor, Christofferson oversaw litigation, government affairs, ethics and compliance, SEC reporting and transaction-related legal activities.

Christofferson was a managing partner at O’Melveny & Myers, LLP between 1993 and 2015. She represented clients in various industries, including power, energy and oil and gas.

“The management of enterprise risk is a critical function for global companies today,” Mike said Mike Salvino, DXC’s president and chief executive officer. “We are fortunate to have someone with Carla’s experience and judgement join the DXC team.”

