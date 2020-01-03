Coast Guard Reports Ransomware Case in Transport Facility

Cyber terrorists used a certain type of ransomware to hack networks linked to a U.S. Coast Guard transport facility, Cyberscoop reported Monday.

The Ryuk ransomware disrupted the marine transport facility's information technology network and caused distortions across industrial control systems, the report noted.

Affected systems include those related to the security of cargo transfer activities.

Ryuk embeds dangerous links in emails. These links would allow malicious actors to access and encrypt IT files once clicked by Coast Guard personnel.

The disruption resulted in a 30-hour outage that affected primary operations, according to a U.S. Coast Guard advisory.