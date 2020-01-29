Counter Threat Solutions Appoints Dean McKendrick Executive Vice President; Theresa Keith Quoted

Counter Threat Solutions (CTS) has appointed Dean McKendrick executive vice president to help develop strategic initiatives, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Dean brings decades of experience managing large-scale technology consulting initiatives; has a well-earned reputation as a subject matter expert in big data analytics and insider threat solutions; and will leverage his government and industry relationships to advance our company’s growth and success,” said CTS president and CEO Theresa Keith.

McKendrick brings over 35-years of leadership experience within the information technology industry. He will spearhead growth initiatives as CTS expands its presence in Intelligence, Defense, and Civilian agencies.

Prior to joining CTS, McKendrick served as senior vice president with Preferred Systems Solutions between Dec. 2015 and Jan. 2020. He also served as vice president at ManTech International from Ja. 2010 and Nov. 2015, where he provided advanced technology solutions to the Intelligence Community (IC), having successfully managed IC programs.

Additionally, McKendrick worked for Oracle as senior practice director managed nationwide consulting and professional services organization focused on DIA, DoDIIS, and Intelligence Community between March 2008 and Jan. 2010. He cleared systems architects and engineers supporting advanced system design, development, integration, and implementation of highly focused command and control (C2) and mission support systems at customer sites.

McKendrick also served as vice president of the intelligence sector at Unisys from 2003 to 2008. In the role, he was responsible for growth and development of IT services business within the U.S. Government IC. He developed strategic plan for business growth including, identifying and securing domain expertise, potential corporate acquisitions to enhance segment presence and development of marketing collateral to provide support and guidance to the business development team.

He served as vice president for STG between 2001 and 2003, and vice president for DynCorp between 1998 and 2001. McKendrick began his career as manager of EDS from 1981 and 1998.

“I am excited to be a part of this client-centered, growth-oriented company,” said McKendrick. “The firm’s leadership team has an exceptional understanding of its clients’ challenges and provides innovative solutions and qualified talent to solve complex financial, management, and technical problems.”

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2019 Best Small Company to Work For by Talent Desk. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government’s Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its Civilian clientele.