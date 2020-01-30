CVP Elects Peter Erwin as Executive Director to Support CVP’s Key Business Units; Keith Smith Quoted

Dr. Peter Erwin, veteran consulting and Federal business executive, has been named executive director of CVP’s health-focused business at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and military and veterans healthcare including DHA and the VA, the company announced on Thursday.

“Health represents a large and important element of CVP’s business,” said Keith Smith, CVP’s chief operating officer (COO). “Peter will help us continue to mature our business practices and expand our presence with key healthcare clients.”

He will help CVP’s senior executive expansion and to support key business units in health, national security and civilian markets. In his new role, Erwin will supervise a series of strategic expansion moves designed to effectively manage CVP’s growing business in health.

Prior to joining CVP, Erwin has served as an adjunct professor of Healthcare Administration with Georgetown University. He has taught graduate courses in Health Economics, Human Capital Management for Healthcare and Healthcare Management Consulting since Jan. 2016.

He worked with ERPi from Nov. 2015 to Dec. 2019, where he served as vice president. Erwin also served as practice director for Grant Thornton, LLP between June 2013 and Dec. 2019. As director, he led the Department of Veteran Affairs consulting practice.

Additionally, Erwin served as principal with Booz Allen Hamilton between Aug. 2010 and June 2013. With the company, he managed client relationships, new business development and client service delivery. He was also responsible for a portfolio of Strategy and Organization, Business Transformation and Strategic Change Management services.

Between Feb. 2001 and July 2010, Erwin worked with PwC as director. He supervised New Business Development in Federal Healthcare Sector, Client Relationship Management, Client Service Delivery, Subject Matter Expert in Business Transformation and Change Management.

Erwin began his career at KPMG Consulting, where he served as senior manager from 1996 and 2001. He led change management teams on large systems integration and business transformation initiatives and co-developed the Global Change Management Methodology for the company, bringing over 20 years of experience to CVP as he begins his new role.

About CVP

CVP is a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations navigate disruption with innovative strategies and solutions and prepare for a culture of Continuous Change. It supports clients in the healthcare, national security, and public sectors, as well as private business, by enabling them to innovate faster and make decisions quicker