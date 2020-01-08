Deltek
Home / News / Cyberspace Solarium Commission Seeks Industry Collaboration, Expanded Authorities for Cyber Agencies

Cyberspace Solarium Commission Seeks Industry Collaboration, Expanded Authorities for Cyber Agencies

Brenda Marie Rivers January 8, 2020 News

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission is urging the government to expand the authorities of U.S. cyber agencies and establish the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency as the leading entity for defending critical infrastructure, FCW reported Tuesday.

The legislative commission is slated to submit a final report to Congress detailing its recommendations, including plans to restructure certain cybersecurity procedures across the federal government.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., told attendees at an industry event in Washington, D.C., that agencies need to work on improving coordination to better address cybersecurity matters. He added that the military “needs to be in the business of empowering the private sector” to establish better and more resilient deterrence strategy.

"Rather than sort of creating a bunch of new agencies and structures, we're trying to figure out how do we enhance and empower the agencies we have right now," he added.

The commission, formed last year, has so far made 75 recommendations, including the fortification of election systems, incentives for the private sector on government-related efforts and the provision of resources for CISA and the U.S. Cyber Command. 

Check Also

Accenture Acquires Maihiro to Improve SAP-Based Customer Experience; Bhaskar Ghosh, Bernd Hesse Quoted

Accenture announced on Tuesday that Maihiro, a leading provider of SAP-based customer experience (CX) and customer relationship management (CRM), has been acquired for an undisclosed amount to improve the company’s customer relations worldwide. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved