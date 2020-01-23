DARPA Launches Program to Address RF Signal Interference

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has announced an effort to boost the defenses of wideband radio frequency receivers against interference. The Wideband Adaptive RF Protection and or WARP program would develop filter and cancellation technologies that selectively block interference signals, DARPA said Wednesday.

The program seeks to address the issue of saturation, an occurrence when a signal's power level goes beyond a receiver's capacity. WARP's intended technologies would work to adapt to the surrounding electromagnetic environment in the event of jamming or interference.

“With the WARP filters, the goal is to reduce the effect of large signals without attenuating smaller signals," said Timothy Hancock, a program manager at DARPA.

The agency plans to administer a proposer's day in Virginia on Feb. 11 to disseminate more information on the program.