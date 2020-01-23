Deltek
Home / News / DARPA Launches Program to Address RF Signal Interference

DARPA Launches Program to Address RF Signal Interference

Nichols Martin January 23, 2020 News

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has announced an effort to boost the defenses of wideband radio frequency receivers against interference. The Wideband Adaptive RF Protection and or WARP program would develop filter and cancellation technologies that selectively block interference signals, DARPA said Wednesday.

The program seeks to address the issue of saturation, an occurrence when a signal's power level goes beyond a receiver's capacity. WARP's intended technologies would work to adapt to the surrounding electromagnetic environment in the event of jamming or interference.

“With the WARP filters, the goal is to reduce the effect of large signals without attenuating smaller signals," said Timothy Hancock, a program manager at DARPA.

The agency plans to administer a proposer's day in Virginia on Feb. 11 to disseminate more information on the program.

Check Also

Neil Jacobs: Private Sector Role Grows in NOAA Mission

Neil Jacobs, who leads the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on an acting basis, noted the importance of industry in the agency's mission, Space News reported Wednesday. He said at a Maryland Space Business Roundtable event that the private sector is now supporting NOAA's core efforts, expanding the sector's original role as a value-added service provider.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved