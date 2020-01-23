DCSA Awards ACT I $150M IDIQ Contract to Provide FMS Expertise; Mike Zembrzuski Quoted

Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (ACT I) has received a five-year, ceiling valued, $150 million, multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. ACT I will provide its significant Foreign Military Sales (FMS) subject matter expertise to support the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the company announced on Thursday.

“This contract will enhance the Defense Department’s ability to monitor, assess, and evaluate security cooperation programs funded by the American government.” said ACT I chief growth officer (CGO), Mike Zembrzuski.

ACT I will supply DCSA with subject matter expertise, FMS case management and policy support throughout 2025. The company will also help design and manage security cooperation programs, projects and processes at the agency.

“We’re proud to bring our expertise to support these programs and this important requirement for Congress and the Department of Defense,” added Zembrzuski

The company has also received an additional defense contract in Sept. 2019. The U.S. Air Force awarded ACT I a contract to provide program management services for the capability modernization of the surgeon general’s office at the headquarters of the Pacific Air Forces.

ACT I will continue to conduct its evaluation to determine the upgrades required for the HQ PACAF’s aerospace and ground medical equipment and processes. It also aims to provide input for the research, development and acquisition efforts of the Air Force Medical Services.

About Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (ACT I)

As a unified business intelligence service provider, ACTi utilizes Big data and AI to smarten business and security management of a variety of vertical markets. Analyzing video and metadata from various sensors and IoT devices using sophisticated analytics and application software, ACTi brings out solutions for handling the increasing challenges of businesses in more automated and seamless ways. With the integration of third-party systems, ACTi provides tailored and reliable solutions fulfill the requirements for each special project.