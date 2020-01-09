Deltek
Defense Health Agency Makes New Office for Electronic Health Record Adoption

Nichols Martin January 9, 2020 News

The Defense Health Agency has created a new office to support the enterprise-wide implementation of a new electronic health record.

The newly established Office of the Chief Health Informatics Officer will work with health information technologists, testers and health care providers for the adoption of MHS Genesis, the Military Health System said Wednesday.

MHS Genesis combines medical and dental into one EHR. The Department of Defense aims to fully implement the new health record across all DoD medical facilities by 2024.

DHA is now preparing for a deployment wave scheduled for next fall. The agency began to deploy MHS Genesis in 2017.

“We’ve been building the capability of the Office of Chief Health Informatics Officer to help us manage the record more in real-time and deal with these problems, [and] help build the content configuration necessary to improve the record," said Maj. Gen. Lee Payne of the U.S. Air Force.

Payne concurrently serves as the MHS EHR functional champion and DHA's assistant director.

