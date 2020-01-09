DHS S&T Offers Platform to Help Communities Measure Disaster Response Readiness

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate is promoting a guidance platform designed to boost a community's resilience against disasters.

The ResponderCQ website works to help communities determine their readiness to address disaster-related risks and disruptions, DHS S&T said Tuesday.

The director partnered with disaster response firm SPIN Global in 2016 to develop ResponderCQ. The partnership also established an assessment framework and fostered a global community of practice to evaluate disaster resiliency.

ResponderCQ provides government organizations with an assessment of crisis information management and supports multi-national collaboration. The platform's guidance builds on a capability maturity model provided by DHS and collaborative efforts between the department and international parties.

Communities from both public and private centers across the globe use ResponderCQ to address disaster response readiness.

“This evidence-based approach provides a necessary link between academic, operational and technical stakeholders, and provides a roadmap for continued research and development,” said Reggie Ferreira, who oversees Tulane University’s Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy.