DHS, TSA to Hold Aviation Security Tech Industry Day

The Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration will host an industry day on Feb. 12 to collaborate with industry and discuss a request for information on self-screening platforms for aircraft passengers.

A notice on the Beta SAM website posted Monday says DHS eyes to explore research and development efforts that will reinforce aviation security and optimize the passengers' experience. Additionally, TSA and DHS envision a tool that will provide users with on-person alarm information and self-resolution capabilities for the repositioning of items.

The event will allow stakeholders to validate and showcase approaches that may bolster security capacities and promote independent functions for passengers. Interested vendors may register for the event until Jan. 24 and are also eligible to respond to the RFI through Feb. 21.