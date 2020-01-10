DLA Energy Engages Academia to Support Career Dev’t; Gabby Earhardt Quoted

Deltek
Nichols Martin January 10, 2020 News

The Defense Logistics Agency's energy arm has partnered with George Mason University to open career opportunities across internship and employment programs.

A memorandum of understanding between the two parties would allow GMU students to pursue careers at DLA Energy and learn about the agency's energy-related programs, DLA said Thursday. DLA Energy will disseminate employment information from an on-campus location at GMU to attract and capture qualified applicants.

“As Head of the Contracting Activity, one of my most important responsibilities is to ensure DLA energy builds a strong and capable acquisition workforce that can continue to provide unparalleled support to the Warfighter,” said Gabby Earhardt, director of DLA Energy supplier operations and a GMU alumna.

The agency provides entry-level training to participants of the DLA Pathways to Career Excellence program across technical, administrative and professional career areas. The PaCE program currently supports the careers of 28 interns.

