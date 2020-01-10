DLA Energy Engages Academia to Support Career Dev’t; Gabby Earhardt Quoted

The Defense Logistics Agency's energy arm has partnered with George Mason University to open career opportunities across internship and employment programs.

A memorandum of understanding between the two parties would allow GMU students to pursue careers at DLA Energy and learn about the agency's energy-related programs, DLA said Thursday. DLA Energy will disseminate employment information from an on-campus location at GMU to attract and capture qualified applicants.

“As Head of the Contracting Activity, one of my most important responsibilities is to ensure DLA energy builds a strong and capable acquisition workforce that can continue to provide unparalleled support to the Warfighter,” said Gabby Earhardt, director of DLA Energy supplier operations and a GMU alumna.

The agency provides entry-level training to participants of the DLA Pathways to Career Excellence program across technical, administrative and professional career areas. The PaCE program currently supports the careers of 28 interns.