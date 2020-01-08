Dovel Technologies Announces Hitesh Vashistha as Chief Growth Officer; Damon Griggs Quoted

Dovel Technologies announced on Wednesday that Hitesh Vashistha will join the company as its chief growth officer (CGO).

"I look forward to working with the business development team as well as the subject matter experts and technologists to continue developing meaningful and productive solutions for our customers by utilizing emerging technologies within Dovel's entrepreneurial culture," commented Vashistha.

Vashistha will be responsible for all aspects of business development. He will focus on identification of long-term methods, development of relationships, markets, customers and business opportunities.

Vashistha will bring over 25 years of government industry experience and a strong background in leading strategic growth initiatives in the federal health market. He served as vice president of Growth and Strategy with Perspecta from April 2019 to Jan. 2020. In the role, he was responsible for strategy development and business growth.

Additionally, he worked for ICF in a variety of senior leadership roles, including vice president, senior vice president of Health Informatics and Technology Solutions and senior vice president of Corporate Business Development between June 2010 and March 2019.

Prior to ICF, Vashistha served as strategic capture manager at Northrop Grumman Information Systems. He managed pursuit activities for strategic business targets within federal health markets, focusing on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Before joining Northrop Grumman, he worked for CIBER, Inc. as director of delivery. He supervised services delivery for state and local government clients within the midwest region from June 1998 to March 2007. Vashistha began his career as a consultant for Tata Consultancy Services in 1994.

"Organic growth is a key strategic focus for the company and Tesh's experience, particularly in the federal health space, will help us to further develop and mature our BD competencies," said Damon Griggs, Dovel's CEO. "We are thrilled to have Tesh join the team as we expand our capabilities in support of our current and prospective customers."

About Dovel Technologies

Dovel advances the missions of its customers in health IT, life sciences, public safety and grants management through the integration of deep domain expertise and advanced technologies and delivers complex systems integration and information management solutions in data-driven environments for federal agencies to improve lives. Dovel is privately held by Macquarie Capital.