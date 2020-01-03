DSCA Unveils Certification Program for Security Cooperation Personnel; Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper Quoted

Deltek
Matthew Nelson January 3, 2020

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has introduced a program to certify military and civilian personnel who aim to help the Department of Defense build partnerships and strengthen alliances.

Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, director of DSCA and a former Wash100 recipient, said in a statement released Thursday the agency seeks to educate and train its workforce via the Security Cooperation Workforce Certification Program.

'As the program matures, we look forward to offering DOD professionals new career path opportunities in the important field of security cooperation," Hooper added.

DSCA was mandated by the fiscal 2017 National Defense Authorization Act to implement a program that can support employees' career pathways and development.

Security cooperation efforts are meant to help international security forces address shared challenges with their U.S. counterparts though military-to-military relations, joint training and foreign military sales.

