FBI Forms Committee on Law Enforcement Issues

President Trump has sanctioned the creation of a committee that will work to study issues that may affect U.S. law enforcement and crime mitigation capabilities.

As part of Executive Order No. 13896, the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice will carry out panel presentations, hearings, field visits and public meetings to obtain insight on law enforcement issues, FBI said Wednesday.

The commission is also tasked to explore a range of topics such as technological opportunities and recruitment processes in various communities. The members will then convene on a monthly basis in 2021 and report the results of their study to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Barr has tapped David Bowdich, deputy director at FBI, to join the organization.

"Together, we will examine, discuss, and debate how justice is administered in the United States and uncover opportunities for progress, improvement, and innovation,” said Barr.