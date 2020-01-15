Gen. James McConville: Automation May Impact Army Logistics

Gen. James McConville , chief of staff of the U.S. Army, has said that the Army’s move towards automation may result in changes to the service branch’s logistics, Army Times reported Tuesday .

He noted that artificial intelligence has been beneficial in cutting costs in helicopter preventive maintenance and that the service branch is looking into additive manufacturing to minimize the need for the transport of spare components.

“What I see, especially in the near term, is where we’re going to be able to go to maybe more minimum manning — where we have less people in aircraft, less people in some of our armored vehicles,” he said.