Glen Post Retires as CenturyLink Board Director; Jeff Storey Quoted

Glen Post, former chief executive officer and current board director of CenturyLink, announced his retirement during the 2020 Annual Shareholder meeting on Monday.

"He led CenturyLink's transformation into what is today one of the world's leading network service providers. Because of his vision, our future is bright. I have appreciated his support, his counsel and his unfailing focus on doing the right thing. He leaves a legacy of leadership we all strive to emulate," said Jeff Storey, CenturyLink’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and President.

Post has served on CenturyLink’s board for 34 years. Prior to his position on the board, he served as the company’s CEO between 1992 and 2018. In the position, CenturyLink acquired Broomfield, Colorado-based Level 3 Communications for $34 billion in 2017 to solidify CenturyLink’s presence throughout the state.

In his career, Post held the positions of chairman & chief executive officer of CenturyTel Fiber Co. II LLC; president, chief executive officer & director at CenturyTel, Inc.; president & chief executive officer of Qwest Corp.; chief executive officer of Madison River Communications Corp. and president at United Telephone Company of Florida.

"I leave with a great sense of confidence in Jeff and our leadership team, of pride in our accomplishments together and a real optimism for our future. I am honored to have worked with so many great people to make it so…I encourage our employees to keep their feet firmly grounded in our Unifying Principles of honesty, integrity and fairness as they continue to push this great company forward," said Post.

