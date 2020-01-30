GSA FAS Elects Julie Dunne as New Commissioner; Emily Murphy Quoted

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has appointed Julie Dunne as the commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) to help modernize IT and lead acquisitions, the administration announced on Thursday.

“Julie’s extensive background in federal acquisition policy and experience in the executive branch, private sector, and Congress provides a valuable foundation for her leadership role at GSA,” said Emily Murphy, GSA’s administrator and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “I am excited to work with her as she implements her vision for continuing GSA’s work to modernize and streamline government.”

Dunne has been with GSA since May 2019, starting as senior advisor to the administrator. Dunne will help lead acquisition reform to simplify and enhance the company’s Federal Marketplace Strategy, while promoting IT modernization efforts. Dunne will ensure GSA’s acquisition strategies are aligned with the Trump administration’s business and technology initiatives.

She will also focus on consolidating the Multiple Award Schedules program and increasing efficiencies and taxpayer savings through shared services to deliver the best value in real estate, acquisition, and technology services to the government and citizens.

Prior to joining GSA, Dunne served as a staff director for Government Ops Subcom with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform between Jan. 2015 and Jan. 2019. In the role, she was responsible for Federal Acquisition Policy and oversight, which included government-wide acquisition policy development and coordination on the National Defense Authorization Act.

She also served in a variety of roles with the U.S. government, including legal research service provider with the House Appropriations Committee Surveys and investigations division, senior counsel for the U.S. Senate, Senior Counsel for Procurement and Homeland Security from Jan. 2012 to Dec. 2014.

She joined Wiley Rein, LLP in May 2008 as associate of Government Contracts and Public Policy, and remained in the role until Dec. 2011.

Dunne also worked at the Department of Homeland Security between 2005 and 2008, where she served in a variety of leadership roles including associate general counsel and deputy executive secretary. In the role, she counseled senior DHS leaders on congressional investigations, executive nominations, procurement policy, reorganization, succession planning, and GAO/OIG access issues.

She served as senior advisor to the assistant secretary at the Bureau of Industry and Security between 2003 and 2005, and began her career at Hogan and Hartson in 1996 and served as an international trade analyst until 1999.

“I’m fortunate to be in a position to implement some of the procurement policies I helped create on Capitol Hill. I’m committed to maintaining our positive momentum to ensure we have a modern procurement environment that is innovative and efficient,” Dunne said.