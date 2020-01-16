GSA Seeks Tech Ideas for Enhancing Citizen-Gov’t Engagement

Deltek
Thea Loise Woodward January 16, 2020 News

The General Services Administration is inviting federal staff to submit ideas that use technology enhance the public’s experience with government personnel and agencies.

The GSA’s 10x program encourages employees to give three-sentence suggestions that explain how a new product or service can solve an existing problem, the GSA said in a notice published Wednesday.

Implemented suggestions include a government notification service for citizens and a project that aims to improve the federal grant reporting process.

Interested public sector employees may submit ideas until Jan. 30.

