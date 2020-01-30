GSA’s AI Community of Practice Outlines Workforce, Partnership Priorities

Steve Babitch, head of the General Services Administration’s artificial intelligence portfolio within its Technology Transformation Service, has outlined areas that the agency's new AI community of practice plans to tackle, Federal Times reported Thursday.

Babitch told attendees at a recent GSA event that the community of practice will focus on addressing workforce shortages and skills development as well as gaps in privacy, security and ethical requirements.

The group also plans to establish a repository of AI use cases, disseminate information on AI “issue topics” and foster communication with entities beyond the government sector.

“We welcome ideas in terms of places that we can, at minimum, become aware of and share that within the federal government community,” said Babitch.

The community of practice will also hold events such as workshops, seminars and quarterly sessions to promote discussions on AI matters, he added.