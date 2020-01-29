Guidehouse Names Paul Ingholt Partner NSS to Improve Company Intelligence Community; John Saad Quoted

Paul Ingholt has joined Guidehouse as a partner in the National Security Segment (NSS) where he will work with leaders across the NSS to focus on business performance and expand the firm's footprint in the Intelligence Community (IC), the company announced on Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the NSS team at Guidehouse and look forward to the innovative ways he will help evolve our business," said John Saad, partner and national security sector leader at Guidehouse. "He is a proven leader who is a great fit to help advance our strategic vision."

Ingholt will be responsible for managing financial performance, ensuring the development of effective business strategies, and promoting the integration of capabilities to address emerging client challenges.

He served at Booz Allen Hamilton in a variety of senior leadership roles between 2000 and 2019. Ingholt’s positions include senior associate and principal for the Economic and Business Team, vice president of the Defense and Intelligence Group, and, most recently, senior vice president of the International Account. In the role, he directed international business in the Middle East and Asia.

Prior to his career at Booz Allen, Ingholt worked with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as director of Program Assessment and Evaluation from 1995-2000. He was responsible for managing community staff, conducting policy, and planning, programming and budgeting for national intelligence programs.

Ingholt began his career with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as an analyst in 1985 and remained in the role until 1995. He served Western Europe and NATO as a political-military analyst and provided support to defense planning and strategy.

He was also a member of the director’s military intelligence staff and was named deputy director of GDIP staff during his tenure. With 30 years of intelligence and defense expertise, Ingholt is a recognized leader in financial and budget management and strategy as a government executive and consultant.

"I am delighted to join the Guidehouse team," said Ingholt. "I look forward to fostering collaboration across defense and intelligence businesses in key areas and am excited about expanding our services to help our clients with the complex security challenges they face."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure.

Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations.