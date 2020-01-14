Deltek
Home / News / Industry Experts Cite Concerns Over Scope, Deadlines in NDAA Provisions

Industry Experts Cite Concerns Over Scope, Deadlines in NDAA Provisions

Brenda Marie Rivers January 14, 2020 News

Gordon Bitko, senior vice president for policy and public sector at the IT Industry Council, said there's an “arbitrary rush” for agencies to meet the National Defense Authorization Act's deadlines, Federal News Network reported Monday.

The NDAA requires the Department of Defense to “develop a consistent, comprehensive framework” for improving the security of the defense industrial base by February. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification effort, launched last year, must be presented to lawmakers by March 11.

According to Bitko, DoD might “create a duplicative infrastructure” if it doesn’t address issues such as CMMC’s scope, its applicability to the supply chain and the feasibility of conducting certifications for thousands of vendors every three to five years.

In addition the CMMC, the NDAA also requires the Pentagon to pilot two to five projects involving “alpha contracting teams” for complex acquisitions.

Matthew Cornelius, executive director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation, said the effort will bring out the best in industry, academic and government entities if done correctly.

“These initiatives should be broadly scoped so as to allow true collaboration and technical expertise to influence better buying decisions and not bias outcomes towards a single, established entity,” he noted.

Check Also

Treasury Department Studies Blockchain Use to Track Grants

The Department of Treasury is nearing completion of an effort to develop a blockchain-based credit system for recipients of federal grants, FCW reported Friday. Craig Fischer, innovation program manager at the treasury department, said the effort aims to tokenize federal letters of credit for the tracking of awarded grants and associated cashflow.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved