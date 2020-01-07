Jason Gomez to Lead NUWC Newport’s Chief Technology Office

Deltek
January 7, 2020

Jason Gomez, a chief scientist at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, has been appointed to serve as the division's chief technology officer.

He will work to form partnerships with industry, academia, innovation cells and foreign entities towards the development of new naval technologies, Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

The office works to accelerate the propagation of technologies across the Navy and supports the movement of information through defense science offices and centers.

Gomez joined Division Newport's torpedo systems department in 1992 to lead various technology programs supported by the Office of Naval Research.

He also helped the Navy design and analyze a next-generation Swampworks torpedo that he went on oversee as a technical program manager.

The engineer and doctorate holder also led programs under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

