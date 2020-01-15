J.D. Kuhn Named CFO of EverWatch Management Team; John Hillen, Jason Rigoli Quoted

EverWatch has announced that J.D. Kuhn will join the management team as chief financial officer (CFO) to support company growth and manage financial operations, the company reported on Wednesday.

“J.D. is an experienced executive in building mid-sized national security prime contractors,” said Dr. John Hillen, chief executive officer of EverWatch. “Our aggressive organic and inorganic build requires an executive team with top-notch management skills as well as experience in winning new work and integrating companies on to our platform. J.D. has those qualities in spades.”

Kuhn most recently worked for Salient CRGT in a variety of senior leadership roles, including CFO, from April 2016 to Aug. 2019, and senior vice president, from July 2010 and April 2016. In the role, he managed financial operations and supported organic growth and the company’s merger, acquisition, and integration activities.

Prior to his time at Salient, he served as vice president of accounting at Serco, Inc. between 2009 and 2010. Kuhn also worked for SI International as senior vice president and corporate controller from 2008 to 2009.

Additionally, he held the position of senior vice president of finance at CACI from Jan. 1998 to March 2006. Kuhn began his career at Deloitte, where he served as senior manager for 11 years.

“J.D. is an excellent fit for the continued growth of the EverWatch platform,” said Jason Rigoli, partner of Enlightenment Capital. “His addition to the management team comes as the Company is winning new contracts, continuing M&A activities, and solidifying its reputation as a leading middle market provider of national security solutions.”

About EverWatch

EverWatch is a government solutions company providing advanced defense, intelligence, and deployed mission support to our country’s most critical missions. The company has approximately 400 employees, nearly 100% of which hold government security clearances. Primary customers include the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence (OUSDI), the Intelligence Community, the Air Force, the Department of State, and the Department of Justice. The company is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.