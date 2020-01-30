Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic, Presents Steve Harris, Dell Technologies’ SVP & GM, Fifth Consecutive Wash100 Award

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Steve Harris, senior vice president and general manager of Dell Technologies, his fifth consecutive Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic recognizes Harris for his commitment to innovation and the use of information technology, cloud adoption and other emerging technologies to improve American life.

Harris’ receiving a Wash100 Award, the most prestigious and coveted award in government contracting, for the fifth consecutive year demonstrates his level of commitment and success in those initiatives over the last five years and the success he and Dell Technologies could have in 2020.

“[It’s] all about improving the quality of American life and improving outcomes for our nation — and IT modernization plays a foundational role in enabling better outcomes for America,” said Harris during an interview with Meritalk.

Recently, Harris has advocated for federal agencies to implement multicloud strategy, information technology modernization and explore artificial intelligence, software-defined network infrastructure, the internet of things and other emerging technologies.

Executive Mosaic would like to congratulate Steve Harris and Dell Technologies for receiving a 2020 Wash100 Award. His commitment to innovation through cloud, IT modernization and other missions will bring great change to the GovCon sector in 2020 and beyond.

About The Wash100

The Wash100 award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

