L3Harris Technologies Wins $100M USSOCOM Contract to Improve VSAT’s; Chris Aebli, Chuck Schumer Quoted

The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has awarded a potential five-year, $100 million contract to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to enhance and extend the service life of its existing fleet of 550 L3Harris Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT), the company announced on Monday.

A VSAT is any two-way satellite ground mounted or a stabilized maritime VSAT antenna with an antenna (dish) that is smaller than 3 meters, and generally refers to any two-way satellite Internet terminal that is not a ground station.

The Hawkeye III Lite auto-acquire VSAT, the model being upgraded, is a 1.2 meter aperture terminal. It provides vital information reach back capability to Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and other government entities.

L3 Harris will be providing software, hardware and warranty upgrades that will extend the life of existing Hawkeye III Lite VSAT terminals and deliver significant cost saving.

“This agreement extends the service life of our customer’s existing terminals and highlights the priority USSOCOM places on ensuring their deployed users are equipped with the latest in VSAT technology,” said Chris Aebli president of Global Communication Systems of L3Harris.

Other USSOCOM contracts L3Harris has received include an $86 million full-rate production order for handheld tactical radios. The company also contracts with the U.S. Air Force within the Department of Defense.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer said, “L3Harris Technologies has the best workforce, and the U.S. Special Operations Command's $100 million five-year contract will only boost it even further.”

