Law Requires Standardization of Federal Grant Data Reporting Process

Matthew Nelson January 3, 2020 News

President Donald Trump on Monday signed into law legislation that requires the Office of Management and Budget to establish a governmentwide system for reporting data on grant awards and recipients, Federal Times reported Thursday.

The Grant Reporting Efficiency and Agreements Transparency Act also calls for agencies to make information submitted by grantees publicly available through a single website.

Reps. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., and Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., sponsored the GREAT Act in a push to increase transparency in the federal grantmaking process and congressional oversight of awards from the executive branch.

Data Coalition CEO Nick Hart said the new law encourages the use of data standards and quality improvements  to address reporting burdens on grant awardees.

