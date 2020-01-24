Leidos Appoints Michael Jackman as New Health Group COO; Jon Scholl Quoted

Leidos has announced Michael Jackman, healthcare information technology industry veteran, will serve as the Health Group chief operating officer (COO), the company announced on Thursday.

"Michael is a growth-minded leader with decades of executive experience in healthcare systems optimization," said Jon Scholl, Leidos Health Group president. "His previous administration of digital transformation and healthcare R&D initiatives will be instrumental in our long-term growth strategy."

As COO with Leidos, Jackman will oversee the daily operations of the Health Group and work in close collaboration with the group's leadership team to deliver a range of solutions and services designed to meet today's healthcare challenges.

Prior to his position at Leidos, Jackman served as an operating partner with Ardan Equity since March 2019. In the position, he collaborated with health executives to build platforms designed to accelerate company growth.

He also worked with Mach7 Technologies from Aug. 2017 to April 2019. His primary responsibilities in the role include the delivery of an intelligent software workflow platform and consolidation of patient data to improve patient care, reach compliance goals and deliver clinical and operational support enterprise wide.

Additionally, Jackman served in a variety of senior leadership roles with GE Healthcare between Dec. 2011 and Jan. 2017. In his most recent role with GE, Americas Region CEO of Healthcare Digital HCIT, Jackman supervised advanced visualization, radiology, cardiology and perinatal and high acuity solutions including workflow software and services. He was also responsible for customer success organization and all commercial resources for the Americas region.

Before he began his career with GE, Jackman served as executive vice president of Global Operations with ISOFT Health Group from Dec. 2009 to Dec. 2011. He was responsible for research and development with product management, program management, CIO and global services.

Between Dec. 2005 and Nov. 2009, Jackman served in multiple presidency roles with Carestream Health. Most recently, he served as president of global sales and services where he was responsible for the full $1.8 billion that came from the sale and service of medical films, printing solutions and digital medical solutions. The Global Sales organization also is responsible for the sales of Dental Solutions in Japan, China, Asia and Latin America.

Jackman worked as chief technology officer (CTO) with Eastman Kodak from Dec. 2002 to Jan. 2005 and began his career at IBM where he worked as vice president of System Technology for the Personal Systems Group between 1980 and 1998.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that leverages technology to enhance the continuum of care from research laboratory to patient bedside," said Jackman. "I look forward to introducing expertise that will further improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for our customers' important work."

